Dmg Mori Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:GIL) Shares Down 0.2%

Dmg Mori Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:GIL – Get Free Report) was down 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €42.50 ($46.70) and last traded at €42.50 ($46.70). Approximately 3,370 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 21,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at €42.60 ($46.81).
Dmg Mori Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of €42.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of €42.50.
About Dmg Mori Aktiengesellschaft
DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT engages in the manufacturing and sale of cutting machine tools in Germany, rest of the Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Machine Tools and Industrial Services. The Machine Tools segment offers turning machines, such as universal turning machines, turn-mill centers, production turning, and multi-spindle machining centers; vertical, horizontal, and 5-axis milling centers; ultrasonic, lasertec, and additive manufacturing products; and selective laser melting in the powder bed, as well as software solutions.
