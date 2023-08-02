DNB Asset Management AS Decreases Stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

DNB Asset Management AS reduced its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,709 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 89,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 26,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HST shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.44.

Insider Transactions at Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 0.1 %

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total value of $64,429.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,021.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HST traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.39. 6,596,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,837,311. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $19.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.44 and a current ratio of 5.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.27.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

