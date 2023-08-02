DNB Asset Management AS Lowers Stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

DNB Asset Management AS lowered its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 721 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $2,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6,144.2% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,745,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,487,000 after buying an additional 1,717,908 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 249.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,371,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692,962 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 16,751.7% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 980,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,409,000 after purchasing an additional 974,449 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 61.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,281,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $226,700,000 after purchasing an additional 872,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $70,174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 16,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total transaction of $1,689,166.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,937 shares in the company, valued at $7,939,972.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $99.39. The stock had a trading volume of 834,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269,354. The company has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.76. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.60 and a 52 week high of $121.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.29%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CHRW. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $91.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.64.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

