DNB Asset Management AS Purchases 2,141 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $2,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CINF. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 14.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter worth $779,000. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter worth $713,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 12.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 56.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 92,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,531,000 after purchasing an additional 33,270 shares during the last quarter. 65.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cincinnati Financial

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $98.39 per share, with a total value of $98,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 47,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,718,784.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $98.39 per share, for a total transaction of $98,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,718,784.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $2,054,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 190,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,577,620.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Trading Up 0.8 %

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

CINF stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,027,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,927. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $130.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.91 and a 200 day moving average of $107.43. The company has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 35.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on CINF. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.50.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Articles

