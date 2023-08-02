DNB Asset Management AS Sells 800 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

DNB Asset Management AS trimmed its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Tyson Foods by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 64.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Insider Transactions at Tyson Foods

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Brady J. Stewart acquired 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.89 per share, with a total value of $99,735.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,099.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Tyson Foods news, insider Brady J. Stewart acquired 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.89 per share, with a total value of $99,735.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,099.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin M. Mcnamara bought 20,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 115,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,658,576.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 37,890 shares of company stock valued at $1,849,118 over the last 90 days. 1.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tyson Foods Trading Down 0.7 %

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.89.

NYSE TSN traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.32. 2,343,862 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,373,290. The firm has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.11 and a fifty-two week high of $88.49.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.84). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 46.04%.

Tyson Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.