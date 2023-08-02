DNB Asset Management AS Sells 98,582 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 51.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 98,582 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in WestRock were worth $2,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in WestRock by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 19,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WRK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on WestRock in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on WestRock from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on WestRock from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WestRock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.25.

WestRock Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE WRK traded down $0.52 on Tuesday, reaching $32.77. 2,084,684 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,402,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.58. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.19. WestRock has a 12 month low of $26.84 and a 12 month high of $43.37.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that WestRock will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. WestRock’s payout ratio is -22.63%.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in four segments, Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

