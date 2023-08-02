Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.15-$5.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.95 billion-$2.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.00 billion. Dorman Products also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.15-5.35 EPS.

Dorman Products Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of DORM stock traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $86.71. The company had a trading volume of 85,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,453. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.11 and a 200 day moving average of $86.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70 and a beta of 0.54. Dorman Products has a 1-year low of $73.32 and a 1-year high of $108.69.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.38). Dorman Products had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $466.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Dorman Products’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dorman Products will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dorman Products

A number of analysts recently commented on DORM shares. TheStreet cut shares of Dorman Products from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and set a $127.00 target price on shares of Dorman Products in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dorman Products in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $111.67.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Dorman Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Dorman Products by 536.8% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 554 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Dorman Products by 119.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 861 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dorman Products during the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Dorman Products by 24.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,962 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers powertrain product, including intake and exhaust manifolds, cooling products, harmonic balancers, fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, and other engine, and transmission and axle components; chassis products comprising control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, leaf springs, and other suspension, steering, and brake components; motor vehicle body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; and hardware products comprising threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

