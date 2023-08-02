DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the June 30th total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 455,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.
Shares of DRDGOLD stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.64. 185,741 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,798. DRDGOLD has a 52-week low of $4.66 and a 52-week high of $13.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.00.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th.
DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. The company was incorporated in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.
