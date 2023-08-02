DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the June 30th total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 455,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

DRDGOLD Stock Performance

Shares of DRDGOLD stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.64. 185,741 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,798. DRDGOLD has a 52-week low of $4.66 and a 52-week high of $13.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DRDGOLD

About DRDGOLD

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DRDGOLD by 37.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 10,779 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of DRDGOLD by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 511,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,790,000 after acquiring an additional 14,113 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of DRDGOLD by 5.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,082,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,355,000 after acquiring an additional 52,334 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of DRDGOLD by 1,546.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 21,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD during the third quarter worth about $485,000.

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. The company was incorporated in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

