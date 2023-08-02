DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Short Interest Update

DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,970,000 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the June 30th total of 2,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 661,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on DTM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on DT Midstream from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Mizuho decreased their price target on DT Midstream from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on DT Midstream from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on DT Midstream from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on DT Midstream in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DT Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO David Slater purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.57 per share, for a total transaction of $69,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,549,523.61. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Robert C. Skaggs, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.70 per share, with a total value of $93,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 19,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,471.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Slater acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.57 per share, for a total transaction of $69,855.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,549,523.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 8,500 shares of company stock worth $400,005. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DT Midstream

DT Midstream Trading Down 2.7 %

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

DTM traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.06. 927,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,281. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.85. DT Midstream has a 1-year low of $45.10 and a 1-year high of $61.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.80.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.08). DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 40.00%. The firm had revenue of $220.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that DT Midstream will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.44%.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

