DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.50 to $3.66 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.58. DT Midstream also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.50-$3.66 EPS.

Shares of DTM stock traded down $1.46 on Tuesday, reaching $52.06. 927,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,281. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.85. DT Midstream has a 1-year low of $45.10 and a 1-year high of $61.12.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $220.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.44 million. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 40.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that DT Midstream will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.44%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DTM shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.83.

In related news, Chairman Robert C. Skaggs, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.70 per share, with a total value of $93,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 19,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,471.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other DT Midstream news, CEO David Slater bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.57 per share, with a total value of $69,855.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 33,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,549,523.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert C. Skaggs, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.70 per share, for a total transaction of $93,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 19,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,471.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $400,005 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DTM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 400.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,785,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,679 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 681.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,157,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,786 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the 4th quarter worth about $54,899,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 249.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 991,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,950,000 after acquiring an additional 708,035 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 129.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 971,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,704,000 after acquiring an additional 548,645 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

