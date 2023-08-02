EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Buys 10 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Booking comprises about 1.6% of EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $6,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Booking during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BKNG shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Booking from $3,350.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,925.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,883.85.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of BKNG traded down $56.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2,914.31. The stock had a trading volume of 305,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,001. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,616.85 and a 12 month high of $3,017.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,721.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,603.32.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $1.97. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 148.40% and a net margin of 22.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 137.06 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,857.23, for a total value of $1,571,476.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,869,787.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,632.69, for a total transaction of $1,974,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,147,850.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,857.23, for a total value of $1,571,476.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,954 shares in the company, valued at $39,869,787.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,900 shares of company stock valued at $10,586,953 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

