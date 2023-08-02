EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Has $1.39 Million Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 127.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,960 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of RTX by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,013,000 after buying an additional 3,104,282 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in RTX by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,541,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,510,000 after acquiring an additional 345,498 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter worth $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 87,932.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,951,000 after purchasing an additional 13,598,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of RTX by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,169,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,937,000 after purchasing an additional 101,939 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RTX traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $87.97. 6,782,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,067,829. The firm has a market cap of $128.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.46. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $80.27 and a 52 week high of $108.84.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. RTX’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. RTX’s payout ratio is 62.60%.

Several research firms have commented on RTX. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on RTX from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on RTX in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded RTX from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of RTX from $117.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

