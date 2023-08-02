EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Has $3.06 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,525 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avaii Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth $354,000. Pacific Sage Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $466,000. CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,000. Applied Capital LLC FL purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Intel by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 296,833 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,845,000 after acquiring an additional 84,691 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

INTC traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,703,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,785,230. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.56. The stock has a market cap of $149.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.67 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $37.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -227.26%.

In other Intel news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Intel from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Intel from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Intel from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.06.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

