EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Makes New Investment in Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 31,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC owned about 0.07% of Permian Basin Royalty Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 157.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the first quarter worth $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Permian Basin Royalty Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust stock traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $23.86. 78,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,283. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 0.86. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $14.82 and a twelve month high of $27.77.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.22 million for the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 18,908.15% and a net margin of 98.10%.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0217 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Sand Hills (Judkins), Sand Hills (McKnight), Sand Hills (Tubb), University-Waddell (Devonian), and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

