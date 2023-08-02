Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS reduced its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 36,959 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $2,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 435.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EMN shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $109.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.27.

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EMN traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,102,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,880. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.45 and its 200 day moving average is $83.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.50. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $69.91 and a twelve month high of $102.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.93%.

About Eastman Chemical

(Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.