Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.72-0.89 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.7-1.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.82 billion. Electronic Arts also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $6.35-$6.95 EPS.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

NASDAQ EA traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.12. 2,283,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,283,769. Electronic Arts has a fifty-two week low of $108.53 and a fifty-two week high of $140.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.43, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.85.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($1.35). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 26.48%.

Several research firms have recently commented on EA. Benchmark upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. DZ Bank upgraded Electronic Arts from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a hold rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $139.09.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.70, for a total value of $126,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,014,403.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total value of $624,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,809 shares in the company, valued at $10,343,672.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.70, for a total value of $126,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,014,403.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,399 shares of company stock worth $3,448,323. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Electronic Arts

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EA. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,816 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,064 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 151,393 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $18,235,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth about $1,807,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 102,897 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $12,394,000 after acquiring an additional 5,065 shares during the period. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

