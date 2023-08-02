ELIS (XLS) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $7.36 Million

ELIS (XLS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 1st. During the last week, ELIS has traded up 14.7% against the dollar. ELIS has a market capitalization of $7.36 million and $334.48 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ELIS token can now be purchased for about $0.0368 or 0.00000124 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004045 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00020406 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00017197 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000098 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00014038 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,664.99 or 1.00140011 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000081 BTC.

ELIS Profile

ELIS (CRYPTO:XLS) is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.03930447 USD and is up 6.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $90,010.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

