Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Free Report) by 75.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 67,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,083 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 12.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 351,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 36,570 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 113.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 39,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 20,948 shares during the period. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GHL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.83.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of GHL traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.73. 63,966 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,200. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.64 and a 1-year high of $14.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.85 million, a PE ratio of -21.66 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.52.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $49.68 million during the quarter. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a negative return on equity of 13.14% and a negative net margin of 3.02%.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is -58.82%.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, private capital raising, and other similar transactions.

