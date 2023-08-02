Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,402 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Open Text were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its stake in Open Text by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 16,631,315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $492,454,000 after buying an additional 1,756,914 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P raised its holdings in Open Text by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 15,205,007 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $450,552,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Open Text by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,462,111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $250,178,000 after acquiring an additional 271,437 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Open Text by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,953,806 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,642,000 after acquiring an additional 107,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Open Text by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,810,450 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $146,689,000 after acquiring an additional 187,154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Open Text alerts:

Open Text Stock Down 1.2 %

Open Text stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.44. 327,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,560. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Open Text Co. has a 52-week low of $24.91 and a 52-week high of $43.25. The firm has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.69 and a beta of 1.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Free Report ) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Open Text had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 19.13%. On average, analysts predict that Open Text Co. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Open Text from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Open Text from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. TheStreet downgraded Open Text from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Open Text from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

Open Text Profile

(Free Report)

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.