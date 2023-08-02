Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,857 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:BAUG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:BAUG – Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 121.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 337,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,642,000 after acquiring an additional 184,681 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the first quarter valued at about $5,549,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the first quarter valued at about $4,389,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 98,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after buying an additional 42,766 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 281.3% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 29,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 21,929 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Price Performance

BAUG traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $34.59. The company had a trading volume of 878,325 shares. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.95.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.