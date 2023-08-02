Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 570 Shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 116,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 24,197 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,578,000.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PFM traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,957. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $31.91 and a one year high of $39.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $666.75 million, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.00.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.1752 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

