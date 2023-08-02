Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Free Report) by 2,832.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,258,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,215,818 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.22% of News worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NWS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of News by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 15,882 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in News by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in News by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in News by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 35,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 12,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in News by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 27,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 10,813 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of News stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.12. 857,690 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 820,341. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.81 and a beta of 1.34. News Co. has a one year low of $15.15 and a one year high of $21.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

News ( NASDAQ:NWS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter. News had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 2.64%.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

