Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,334 Shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.26% of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 159,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,916,000 after purchasing an additional 19,111 shares during the period. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $6,308,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 93,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 92.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 26,718 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 30,993 shares during the last quarter.

BATS FLDR traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $49.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,393 shares. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.83.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $0.223 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th.

The Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (FLDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a modified market-value-weighted index of US investment-grade floating-rate bonds and fixed-rate Treasury notes with a target portfolio duration of less than one year.

