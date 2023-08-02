Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 9,440 Shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI – Free Report) by 97.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,440 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Planning Group bought a new position in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,882,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 163.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,226,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,248,000 after buying an additional 760,945 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $15,581,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $12,220,000. Finally, Goldstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $11,578,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIVI traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.81. The company had a trading volume of 98,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,153. Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF has a 12 month low of $21.85 and a 12 month high of $30.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.10 million, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.98.

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the index and in depositary receipts representing such securities. The index is based on the Morningstar® Developed Markets ex-North America Target Market Exposure Index and is constructed by applying an optimization process to the Parent Index that aims to deliver a higher dividend yield than the Parent Index, while limiting expected tracking error to the Parent Index.

