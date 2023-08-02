Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,428 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,428 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Celsius were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Celsius by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 4.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 394,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,771,000 after acquiring an additional 7,411 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Celsius by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 9,946 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Celsius by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 110,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,091,000 after acquiring an additional 7,702 shares during the last quarter. 58.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celsius Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CELH traded down $2.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.43. 734,367 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,089,103. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.39. The company has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.64 and a beta of 1.81. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.25 and a 52 week high of $157.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.18. Celsius had a negative net margin of 19.58% and a positive return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $259.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 94.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CELH. Maxim Group cut shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Celsius in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Celsius from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Celsius from $130.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Celsius presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Celsius

In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.03, for a total value of $2,440,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,650,527.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.03, for a total transaction of $2,440,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,915 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,527.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 350,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.46, for a total value of $50,000,040.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,980,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,136,876,814.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 373,176 shares of company stock valued at $52,736,563. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

