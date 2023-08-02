Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Free Report) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,398 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nomura were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nomura by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 24,741 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Nomura by 51.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 11,704 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Nomura by 16.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,760,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,429,000 after purchasing an additional 248,923 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nomura by 28.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 6,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Nomura by 47.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,325,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 423,905 shares in the last quarter. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nomura alerts:

Nomura Trading Down 7.7 %

Shares of NMR traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.86. 3,327,156 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 924,883. The stock has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.85. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.99 and a 12 month high of $4.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Nomura Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nomura in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

(Free Report)

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment consultation services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.