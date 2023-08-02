EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Short Interest Up 6.8% in July

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,680,000 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the June 30th total of 2,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 580,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

EPR Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EPR traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 570,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,494. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.80 and a 200-day moving average of $41.94. EPR Properties has a 12 month low of $33.92 and a 12 month high of $55.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 8.01 and a quick ratio of 8.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.67.

EPR Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 147.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EPR Properties

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EPR. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a report on Friday, June 30th. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on EPR Properties from $40.00 to $49.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on EPR Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EPR Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in EPR Properties by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 14,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic increased its holdings in EPR Properties by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 12,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in EPR Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $542,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in EPR Properties by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 101,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 5,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in EPR Properties by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 14,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. 77.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

