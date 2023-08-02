FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) Short Interest Update

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,500 shares, a drop of 8.4% from the June 30th total of 58,400 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 27,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

NASDAQ FAT traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.34. 14,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,572. FAT Brands has a one year low of $4.73 and a one year high of $10.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.78. The stock has a market cap of $113.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.95.

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $105.69 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FAT Brands will post -6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. FAT Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -6.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of FAT Brands by 124.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in FAT Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in FAT Brands in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in FAT Brands in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in FAT Brands by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. 13.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of FAT Brands in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand restaurant company, acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. It owns restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmaker, Fazoli's, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa Steakhouse / Bonanza Steakhouse, Native Grill & Wings, and Twin Peaks.

