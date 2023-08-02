Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Shares Sold by Nordwand Advisors LLC

Nordwand Advisors LLC lowered its position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 59.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,582 shares during the period. Ferguson makes up about 0.6% of Nordwand Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Nordwand Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $3,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FERG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson in the first quarter worth $370,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Ferguson by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,046,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,327,000 after acquiring an additional 191,587 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Ferguson by 31.4% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 161,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,630,000 after purchasing an additional 38,584 shares in the last quarter.

FERG traded up $0.59 on Tuesday, reaching $162.21. The company had a trading volume of 780,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,332. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Ferguson plc has a 52-week low of $99.16 and a 52-week high of $163.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.84.

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.04. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The company had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.50 EPS. Ferguson’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ferguson plc will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Ferguson’s payout ratio is presently 33.37%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FERG. TheStreet lowered shares of Ferguson from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Ferguson from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Ferguson in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ferguson from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,142.63.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

