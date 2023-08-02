Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Stake Reduced by Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV

Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV lessened its holdings in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Ferguson comprises approximately 0.5% of Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $5,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ferguson during the 4th quarter worth $2,557,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Ferguson by 168.2% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 18,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 11,613 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Ferguson by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth $910,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Ferguson in a report on Thursday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Ferguson in a report on Friday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ferguson from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. TheStreet lowered Ferguson from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,142.63.

Ferguson Stock Up 0.4 %

FERG traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $162.21. 780,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,377,332. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $153.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.78. Ferguson plc has a 1-year low of $99.16 and a 1-year high of $163.91.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.04. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The business had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. Ferguson’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ferguson plc will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.37%.

Ferguson Profile

(Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.