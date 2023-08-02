Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $210,000 Investment in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,101 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% during the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,825 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 31.0% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6.5% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 454,608 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,520,000 after purchasing an additional 27,767 shares during the period. Regal Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,203,000. Finally, Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% during the first quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,634 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. 63.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Walt Disney Stock Performance
DIS stock traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $89.02. 13,721,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,323,688. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $126.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.67 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently commented on DIS. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $118.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $113.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.61.
Walt Disney Company Profile
The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Walt Disney
- What is a Mid Cap Stock? How to Invest
- JetBlue Airlines May Have Entered A Buy Zone, Check This First
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Investors Are Staying Bullish On Marriot International
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Do Caterpillar’s Results Hint at a Looming Infrastructure Bubble?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.