Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Sold by Ifrah Financial Services Inc.

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FI. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 4.0% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 16,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 6.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 67,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,680,000 after buying an additional 4,397 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Fiserv by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 35,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 104.0% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total value of $896,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 187,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,002,607.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fiserv news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,014,305.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,929,481.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total value of $896,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 187,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,002,607.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,250 shares of company stock worth $2,752,020. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fiserv Stock Up 0.6 %

A number of research firms have recently commented on FI. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Fiserv from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $145.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.71.

Shares of FI stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,061,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,521,128. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.55 and a 1-year high of $130.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.47. The company has a market capitalization of $77.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81. Fiserv had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.