Forbes Financial Planning Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Forbes Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 0.2% of Forbes Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of VUG stock traded down $0.93 on Tuesday, hitting $291.53. The stock had a trading volume of 637,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,701. The firm has a market cap of $95.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.64 and a twelve month high of $295.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $278.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.60.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

