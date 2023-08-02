Gartner (NYSE:IT) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of at least $10.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $10.04. The company issued revenue guidance of at least $5.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.81 billion. Gartner also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $10.00- EPS.

IT traded down $9.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $344.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,004,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,046. The company has a market cap of $27.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $349.89 and a 200 day moving average of $332.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Gartner has a 1 year low of $272.58 and a 1 year high of $377.88.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 772.55% and a net margin of 16.56%. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gartner will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised Gartner from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Gartner in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a neutral rating and a $368.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $366.00 price target on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $359.13.

In other Gartner news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 1,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.14, for a total transaction of $396,958.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 1,327 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.14, for a total transaction of $396,958.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William James Wartinbee III sold 1,007 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.29, for a total value of $324,546.03. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,964 shares in the company, valued at $2,566,717.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,115 shares of company stock worth $7,815,611 in the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Gartner by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,563 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Gartner by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 42,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,502,000 after acquiring an additional 14,618 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Gartner by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 27,043 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Gartner by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 98,889 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,415,000 after acquiring an additional 19,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Gartner by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,736,085,000 after acquiring an additional 102,709 shares during the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

