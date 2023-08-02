GICTrade (GICT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $12,202.94

GICTrade (GICT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. During the last week, GICTrade has traded 1% lower against the dollar. One GICTrade token can now be bought for approximately $0.93 or 0.00003136 BTC on exchanges. GICTrade has a market cap of $92.67 million and $12,202.94 worth of GICTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GICTrade Profile

GICTrade’s genesis date was March 31st, 2019. GICTrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,272,330 tokens. GICTrade’s official Twitter account is @gictradeio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GICTrade is medium.com/@gictradeio. GICTrade’s official website is www.gicindonesia.com.

GICTrade Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GICTrade (GICT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. GICTrade has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GICTrade is 0.93730257 USD and is up 0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $10,727.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gicindonesia.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GICTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GICTrade should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GICTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

