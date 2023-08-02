Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) Short Interest Update

Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,800 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the June 30th total of 37,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GBNH. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Greenbrook TMS from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Greenbrook TMS to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th.

Get Greenbrook TMS alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greenbrook TMS

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Greenbrook TMS by 366.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 13,881 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Greenbrook TMS during the first quarter worth about $123,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its position in Greenbrook TMS by 68.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 197,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC grew its position in Greenbrook TMS by 389.6% during the first quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 3,427,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,239,000 after buying an additional 2,727,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madryn Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Greenbrook TMS during the first quarter worth about $6,014,000.

Greenbrook TMS Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GBNH traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.48. 491,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,532. Greenbrook TMS has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $5.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $19.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.53.

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $19.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.55 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Greenbrook TMS will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Greenbrook TMS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Greenbrook TMS Inc, together with its subsidiaries, controls and operates a network of outpatient mental health services centers in the United States. Its centers specialize in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) therapy, an FDA-cleared non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder and other mental health disorders, as well as related psychiatric services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrook TMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrook TMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.