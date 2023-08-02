ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Has $818,000 Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,278 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HON has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.07.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded down $0.65 on Tuesday, hitting $193.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,844,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,838,371. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.63 and a 1-year high of $220.96. The stock has a market cap of $128.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $201.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 34.46%. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.99%.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $1,283,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.