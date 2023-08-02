ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Trims Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd trimmed its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,068 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,573 shares during the quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $5,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 168.1% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total transaction of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at $344,399,315. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,520,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,399,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BLK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on BlackRock from $741.00 to $781.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $770.00 to $835.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on BlackRock from $780.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $767.69.

NYSE:BLK traded down $6.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $732.27. The company had a trading volume of 359,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,445. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $503.12 and a 1-year high of $785.65. The firm has a market cap of $109.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $699.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $690.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 4.20.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.52 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 29.90%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.36 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 58.41%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

