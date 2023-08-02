ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Short Interest Update

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,490,000 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the June 30th total of 2,360,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 794,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Shares of ICON Public stock traded down $2.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $249.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 550,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,370. ICON Public has a 12-month low of $171.43 and a 12-month high of $259.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $233.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.33. The company has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a PE ratio of 40.39, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.14.
ICLR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ICON Public in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on ICON Public from $245.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on ICON Public from $280.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $250.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of ICON Public from $271.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.70.
ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.
