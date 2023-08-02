Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,640 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 4,992 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,114,000. Sendero Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% in the first quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,210 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 335.1% in the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 62,712 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,637,000 after purchasing an additional 48,300 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UNH stock traded down $1.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $504.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,161,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,641,983. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $445.68 and a 1-year high of $558.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $482.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $485.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $469.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.66.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $92.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 26.72%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.57 EPS. On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th were paid a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $630.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, April 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. SVB Securities decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $579.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total value of $2,024,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at $39,772,866.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

