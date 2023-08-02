IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC) Short Interest Update

IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the June 30th total of 26,500 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 56,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
IM Cannabis Stock Up 4.3 %
NASDAQ IMCC traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $0.90. The company had a trading volume of 6,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,162. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.98 and its 200-day moving average is $0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. IM Cannabis has a 52 week low of $0.59 and a 52 week high of $8.30.
IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $9.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 million. As a group, analysts predict that IM Cannabis will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel and Germany. It offers cannabis flowers and strain-specific cannabis extracts under the IMC brand; and dried flower, pre-rolls, minis, and full spectrum extracts offerings under the WAGNERS and BLKMKT brands.
