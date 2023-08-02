IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC) Short Interest Update

IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the June 30th total of 26,500 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 56,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

IM Cannabis Stock Up 4.3 %

NASDAQ IMCC traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $0.90. The company had a trading volume of 6,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,162. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.98 and its 200-day moving average is $0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. IM Cannabis has a 52 week low of $0.59 and a 52 week high of $8.30.

Get IM Cannabis alerts:

IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $9.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 million. As a group, analysts predict that IM Cannabis will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IM Cannabis

IM Cannabis Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IMCC. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IM Cannabis by 712.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,822,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,351,758 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank INC boosted its position in shares of IM Cannabis by 27.7% during the first quarter. Baader Bank INC now owns 235,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 50,904 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of IM Cannabis by 628.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 130,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 112,673 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of IM Cannabis by 63.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 233,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 90,585 shares during the period. 45.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel and Germany. It offers cannabis flowers and strain-specific cannabis extracts under the IMC brand; and dried flower, pre-rolls, minis, and full spectrum extracts offerings under the WAGNERS and BLKMKT brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IM Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IM Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.