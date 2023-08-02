Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF-October (NYSEARCA:EOCT) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF-October (NYSEARCA:EOCT – Free Report) by 22.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.61% of Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF-October worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF-October by 1,765.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF-October during the third quarter worth about $384,000. WPWealth LLP acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF-October during the fourth quarter worth about $1,898,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF-October by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF-October during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000.

Get Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF-October alerts:

Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF-October Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF-October stock traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $24.37. 2,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,672. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.30. Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF-October has a 1-year low of $20.26 and a 1-year high of $24.59.

Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF-October Company Profile

The Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – October (EOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF-October (NYSEARCA:EOCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF-October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF-October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.