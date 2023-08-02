Insider Selling: Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total value of $937,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,688,219.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE MATX traded up $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $93.89. 165,137 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,726. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.17. Matson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.51 and a 12 month high of $94.37.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $704.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.34 million. Matson had a return on equity of 33.72% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is 6.39%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Matson by 55.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,779 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Matson by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,745 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matson during the first quarter worth $473,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Matson during the first quarter worth $231,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Matson by 49.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,040 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 7,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MATX shares. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Matson in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Matson in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Matson from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

