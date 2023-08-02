Insider Selling: The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Director Sells 118,500 Shares of Stock

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOEGet Free Report) Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 118,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total transaction of $7,562,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,468,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,306,286,331.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

St. Joe Stock Performance

Shares of JOE stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.90. 271,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,265. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.79 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.11. The St. Joe Company has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $65.99.

St. Joe Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from St. Joe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. St. Joe’s payout ratio is presently 32.65%.

Institutional Trading of St. Joe

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,621,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,052,000 after acquiring an additional 22,709 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,252,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,239,000 after acquiring an additional 166,505 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,912,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,584,000 after acquiring an additional 561,323 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,550,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,508,000 after acquiring an additional 43,383 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,130,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,039,000 after acquiring an additional 42,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of St. Joe in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

St. Joe Company Profile

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for St. Joe (NYSE:JOE)

