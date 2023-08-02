Insider Selling: The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Director Sells 118,500 Shares of Stock

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 118,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total transaction of $7,562,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,468,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,306,286,331.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

St. Joe Stock Performance

Shares of JOE stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.90. 271,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,265. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.79 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.11. The St. Joe Company has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $65.99.

Get St. Joe alerts:

St. Joe Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from St. Joe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. St. Joe’s payout ratio is presently 32.65%.

Institutional Trading of St. Joe

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,621,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,052,000 after acquiring an additional 22,709 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,252,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,239,000 after acquiring an additional 166,505 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,912,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,584,000 after acquiring an additional 561,323 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,550,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,508,000 after acquiring an additional 43,383 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,130,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,039,000 after acquiring an additional 42,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of St. Joe in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

St. Joe Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for St. Joe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. Joe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.