Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.69-$1.14 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.11. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Insperity also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.35-$5.32 EPS.

Shares of NSP stock traded down $19.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $97.79. 1,005,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,399. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Insperity has a 12-month low of $96.66 and a 12-month high of $131.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is a positive change from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.10%.

NSP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insperity from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Insperity from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. 51job reiterated a reiterates rating on shares of Insperity in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Insperity in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Insperity from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Insperity presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $129.00.

In other news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 12,302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total value of $1,354,696.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,243,018.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 113.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Insperity in the first quarter worth $124,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Insperity in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Insperity in the third quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in Insperity by 779.9% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. It offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

