Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) is Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF accounts for approximately 7.4% of Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC owned about 0.26% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $23,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QQQM. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 6,257 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 33.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 41,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,481,000 after buying an additional 10,372 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,062,000. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,202,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of QQQM stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $157.49. The company had a trading volume of 793,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,548. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $150.05 and its 200 day moving average is $134.74. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.62 and a fifty-two week high of $159.57.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.2167 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

