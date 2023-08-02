Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV Acquires New Position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV purchased a new position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000. BioNTech accounts for 0.0% of Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in BioNTech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of BioNTech by 18,750.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BioNTech during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BioNTech in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in BioNTech in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. 16.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BNTX traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 595,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,278. The company has a quick ratio of 12.68, a current ratio of 12.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BioNTech SE has a 1 year low of $100.08 and a 1 year high of $188.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.14 and a 200-day moving average of $120.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.82 billion, a PE ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.19.

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $1.87. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 32.52%. The company’s revenue was down 80.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $15.98 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that BioNTech SE will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on BioNTech from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of BioNTech from $198.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of BioNTech in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioNTech presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.29.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

