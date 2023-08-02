iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) is Delphi Financial Group Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Delphi Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Free Report) by 97.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 607,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299,600 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up 12.5% of Delphi Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Delphi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $25,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHYG. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,568,461,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 8,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 64,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SHYG traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.29. The stock had a trading volume of 750,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,205,865. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $39.49 and a 1 year high of $42.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.31.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield USD-denominated bonds with 0-5 years remaining in maturity. SHYG was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

