iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stake Boosted by Forbes Financial Planning Inc.

Forbes Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,186 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 7.0% of Forbes Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Forbes Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $7,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,098,907,000 after purchasing an additional 62,812,278 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,098,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,091,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178,414 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,024,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,881,973,000 after purchasing an additional 10,183,968 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,778,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,373,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,308 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,954,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,545 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,810,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,163,510. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $93.20 and a 1 year high of $104.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.88 and a 200-day moving average of $98.66.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

