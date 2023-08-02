iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Levy Wealth Management Group LLC

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 158.9% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $281,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 23,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of EFA stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.54. 16,707,762 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,716,348. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.61 and a twelve month high of $74.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.76.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

